A new splash pad is now open at Fort Hood.
Fort Hood officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new splash pad and playground near Liberty Village community center on Thursday.
The project is part of a $1.1 billion renovation effort to increase the quality of life for soldiers and their families that will target six posts throughout the Army.
“This is a great opportunity to come out and support the community especially with 11th Signal Brigade being the organization that supports and interacts with the community on a daily basis,” said Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander.
