The Fort Hood officials have confirmed that multiple “Monocular Night Vision Devices” are missing from a maintenance facility at Fort Hood.
The missing devices were reported Monday, and Fort Hood stated that the disappearance of the night vision goggles had “no impact on unit readiness.”
Soldiers regularly wear the devices during night training.
If anyone has information about the missing night vision devices, they should call the Fort Hood crime tips line at 254-287-2722.
Fort Hood released information about the missing equipment after receiving questions from the Herald about the case.
Monocular night vision devices retail for between $3,000 to $4,000 apiece.
Fort Hood and Army Criminal Investigation Command officials did not specify how many of the devices are missing or if they are believed to be stolen. The Herald also asked which Fort Hood unit was in charge of the equipment, which was not answered by Army officials.
Fort Hood officials said they are investigating the case.
