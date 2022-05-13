No family members are expected to attend the burial in Killeen next week of a veteran who served in the Army from 1975 to 1978.
“On Wednesday May 18th at 11 a.m. sharp, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran SPC Daniel George Hegarty of Temple. Born on March 6, 1956, SPC Hegarty served in the United States Army from July 1975 to July 1978,” according to a release from the Veterans Land Board, which runs the local veterans cemetery.
“SPC Hegarty is not expected to have any next-of-kin attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that this U.S. Army Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend,” the release said.
Hegarty will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, a Veterans Land Board Representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
The cemetery is at 11463 Texas Highway 195 in south Killeen.
