As Deputy Director of the Texas State Veterans Cemeteries at Texas General Land Office, John Kelley receives the flag of James Earl Pickens at the Veteran Cemetery Wednesday morning, Kelley sits next to roommates of the deceased, Donny Owens and Douglas Stewart

Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of former Pfc. James W. Copeland, a veteran of the U.S. Army, at 11 a.m. Aug. 30, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.

An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.

