An unaccompanied veteran burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 21 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery for U.S. Navy veteran Petty Officer 2nd Class Gordon S. Dewees. The Central Texas community is invited to the ceremony.
Dewees served in the Navy from Aug. 10, 1967 to Aug. 5, 1971.
Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco has coordinated with the military service branch to ensure Dewees will receive military honors.
If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Boone’s behalf.
The Texas Veterans Commission Veterans Land Board works with local community and fellow veterans’ support groups to ensure veterans are honored after they die.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
