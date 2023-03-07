Central Texas residents are invited to attend the burial of Seaman Apprentice James E. Bridgford, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, in Killeen.
An unaccompanied veteran burial means that no family members are expected to attend.
Born on April 15, 1949, Bridgford served from December 1966 to April 1970. He received the National Defense Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.
Bridgford will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.