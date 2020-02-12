The chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board is asking people to attend the funeral service for a Navy veteran who will be buried this week in Killeen, with no family expected to attend.
Chairman George P. Bush announced Monday that veteran Seaman Michael Charles Pry was not expected to have anyone attend his funeral at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Pry was born Feb. 11, 1947, and served in the Navy from Feb. 11, 1964, to Feb. 9, 1968. Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco has coordinated with the Navy Casualty Office to ensure Pry will receive military honors.
The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery, works with the local community and fellow veterans support groups to ensure that no veteran is left behind after they pass away. The Central Texas community is encouraged to attend.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is at 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
(0) comments
