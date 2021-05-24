The Central Texas chapter of Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit, held a virtual ceremony on Facebook Saturday to honor high school seniors from Killeen and other areas in Central Texas who raised their right hands to serve in the military.
The ceremony was hosted by Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya and Fernando Fernandez.
Jean Shine, president of the local chapter of Our Community Salutes, and retired Army Maj. Gen. Ken Cox, vice president of the chapter, represented the residents of the local communities surrounding Fort Hood in saying “Thank You” to the seniors who “stepped up to serve” in the armed forces.
“Only 29% of American high school graduates can even qualify to get into the armed forces,” Shine said. “Only 1% of Americans served to protect our freedoms, and we are so proud of you and we are so grateful for you. Thank you.”
Cox said he wanted to congratulate the students for choosing to serve.
“This is a life-changing decision that will allow you to join an organization focused on the safety and protection of our nation, our freedoms and the American people,” he said. “You’ll be a part of something much bigger than yourself, and will forever be a member of a unique brotherhood and sisterhood. We wish you all the best in your military career.”
Some students who recently enlisted joined their high school principals during the online event to speak of why they decided to join.
Malaetele Ilaoa, a recent Killeen High School graduate and currently a private first class in the U.S. Army Reserves, said she decided to join the Reserves to have the benefit of the military while still being able to go to college.
“Currently, I’m a full time student at the University of Texas San Antonio. I’m a biology major on a pre-med track,” Ilaoa said. “The Army symbolized to me a cohesion type of brotherhood and sisterhood that you have for, like, forever. I have friends I met during basic that I still talk to now that it’s like I’ve known them my whole life, and we were only together three months. That’s your sister now, that’s your brother now, it’s a family that you carry with you forever.”
State officials such as state Reps. Hugh Shine and Brad Buckley, along with state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, each gave a message of congratulations to the new enlistees in the military.
“Our country will remain the shining beacon for freedom in the world because of people like you,” Buckingham said. “We are forever indebted to your service.”
U.S. Reps. John Carter, R-Round Rock, and Roger Williams, R-Austin, both of whom represent Fort Hood in their districts, also sent a message of congratulations.
“We’re very proud of you for making this choice,” Carter said. “Congratulations on your graduation and good luck in your military service.”
“I want to thank all the young men and women who have decided to serve this country by going into the military,” Williams said. “It is the most noble calling we have and is the reason America is the greatest nation in the world. And you will keep it that way.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz also had a message for the new enlistees.
“Because of your selfless dedication to freedom and to defending our way of life, America will remain a beacon of hope across the globe,” Cruz said. “Thank you for dedicating your future to protecting our nation, and to defending the dearly-won gift of liberty.”
The names of each of the seniors who enlisted were scrolled according to the branch of service they had chosen.
The 2021 winners of the Colin Powell Award were also honored during the Facebook live broadcast. The award is presented to a high school counselor or teacher in recognition of providing guidance, counseling and mentoring for students who have decide to join the military. Winners are nominated by local military recruiters.
This year’s winners are Gladys Harper, from Pathways High School in Killeen; Enrique Herrera of Copperas Cove High School; Tom Clady from Shoemaker High School; and Robert Crafton, from Killeen High School.
Any who wish to view the ceremony can find it at www.facebook.com/OCSCentralTexas.
