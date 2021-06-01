Heroes of the Second World War, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving interviews with World War II combat veterans for future generations, is in the Fort Hood area to interview surviving veterans of WWII.
Rishi Sharma, who founded the nonprofit in 2016, said he initially became interested about doing the interviews when he was in high school. The stories he heard from members of the “Greatest Generation” inspired him to ensure that others would be able to hear those stories before all WWII veterans are gone.
“We are on a mission to film interview all the World War II veterans of all the Allied countries. I started these interviews in high school, and after some national news coverage and successful fundraisers, I hit the road and have not been home in four years,” Sharma said. “I meet and interview World War II veterans every day and I also send them DVDs for free of their interviews. I have traveled to 48 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with just over 1,100 interviews so far.”
Sharma’s mission is funded through donations, which pay for his travel, equipment, lodging and food.
“There is no commercial aspect involved and I am just trying to document the generation that gave us the lives we have today,” the 23-year-old native of Agouna Hills, Calif., said. “Right now, all I’m looking for is more interviews, and I’d love for people to contact me with those who would like to do them.”
The ultimate goal of the videos are to provide the WWII veteran with a history he or she can hand down to their families and to compile the stories for the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., in order to continue inspiring future generations, Sharma said.
Those who would like to tell their stories, or know of a WWII veteran who would like to, contact Sharma at 202-315-8743 or go to www.heroesofthesecondworldwar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.