The Military Family Advisory Network on Tuesday released its findings from the 2019 Military Family Support Programming Survey during an online event.
Nearly 8,000 military-connected participants, to include many from Fort Hood, responded to this research effort to provide a comprehensive look at perennial and emerging needs of the modern military family.
Every two years, the nonprofit launches a comprehensive survey to understand the kinds of support military and veteran families are using and what they need. According to the executive summary of the report, the network shares the experiences of military families through scientific data with leaders within the Department of Defense, the services and other federal entities with a vested interest in the health and well-being of military families, such as members of Congress.
Some of the topics covered in the report deal with health care, mental health care, finances, food insecurity, housing, moving, employment and retirement. For example, when it came to permanent change of station moves, the average out of pocket expenses by military families was $1,913 not paid for by the military, with an average of $2,920 in property losses during the move the families were not able to claim.
To read the full report, go to militaryfamilyadvisorynetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/MFAN2019SurveyResults.pdf.
