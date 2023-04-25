The official date Fort Hood will become Fort Cavazos is May 9, and later this week the post will begin the process of preparing for the official name change designation.

But the post is not the only organization preparing for the name change. When looking at Google Maps, some areas on North Fort Hood, which is near Gatesville, are already labeled as Fort Cavazos.

