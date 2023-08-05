COPPERAS COVE – Military veterans from Killeen, Copperas Cove and beyond were celebrated Saturday during Operation Stand Down Central Texas’ inaugural Vet-Fest at City Park in Copperas Cove.
On another blazing hot summer day, 41 vendors and organizations set up covered booths to showcase their goods and services, along with seven food trucks, and a variety of live entertainment performances. One of the organizations in attendance was the Killeen Heights Vet Center, a part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs located in Harker Heights.
“This is our mobile vet center from Abilene, Texas,” said Lisa Spencer, veterans outreach specialist, standing in front of a large Vet Center RV. “What we do primarily is offer counseling services for veterans and active duty. We see National Guard and Reserve, as well. There’s a long list of different eligibilities that someone might be able to see us for. Our services are free and they are also confidential, so even though we are part of the VA, our database is separate, so that means there is another level of privacy.
“You don’t need an appointment to be seen. You can just walk in. Our address is 302 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights. There are 300 vet centers across the United States. We’re in Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands, as well.”
Riding into the park on horseback was Jeremy Robinson, who recently completed a 1,000-mile trek across Texas to raise awareness for his organization, RP-1 Texas, a group dedicated to ending veteran homelessness.
“We took off from Huntsville last fall,” said Robinson, a Montgomery, Texas, resident who served six years in the Army. “It was Veterans’ Day. We went for about five weeks (and) made 500 miles. Went back to Montgomery and re-fit through the winter, then on Easter weekend, we re-launched and finished our route down to Austin. We got there June 10.
“The mission is to end veteran homelessness. That’s our focus. We plan to do so by building a homestead and equine center where veterans can live amongst each other. Get their network back and do away with that isolation that we see. Almost every case of homelessness and suicide can be linked back to isolation. It’s being away from your people. So we need a place where we can get these guys together. Where they don’t feel like they’re alone.”
As squads of Polynesian dancers stepped and spun and twirled out front of the stage near the duck pond, more and more veterans and family members were arriving at the 88-acre park to see what all the fuss was about. One of those was Larry Marshall, a Copperas Cove resident originally from the Golden Triangle area of Beaumont-Port Arthur-Orange.
“I’m just enjoying life,” Marshall, a 22-year Army veteran, said after a visit with Robinson’s horse, Trooper. “This is great. I don’t do a whole lot anymore, and I thought I’d just come out and enjoy the day.”
Copperas Cove City Council member Joann Courtland, a military veteran and co-founder of the local Operation Stand Down, was busy running around in a golf cart as the festival got underway.
“This is the first Vet-Fest that we’re doing, so we’re learning a lot on how to set one of these up,” said Courtland, who explained earlier in the week how Operation Stand Down Central Texas was formed:
“This is our ninth year. Back in 2009, when we got stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, my mother — who lives with us — wanted to volunteer on her birthday, so we wound up volunteering for Operation Stand Down Huntsville, which is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans there.
“We ended up serving free meals that day in the food tent. As a veteran myself — my dad served; my brother served; my husband served for 36 years — being around other veterans is something that is very comforting. You know the vernacular; you know the mood. It’s like getting a bunch of police officers together. It’s about the camaraderie.
“My dad retired from Fort Hood (and) I graduated from Copperas Cove High School the class of ’85, so when we got back to Texas, we decided we were going to try and do something similar here.”
Kelvin “Iceman” Sears, a 12-year Army vet from Temple, was on hand with other members of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club in Belton. The group was selling T-shirts and other wares to raise money for their various outreach efforts.
“This is great,” said Sears, who rides a 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glide. “This gets a bunch of veterans together who are all trying to support each other’s causes. What we do is sell T-shirts to raise money to help veterans. Last year, we took up a big donation and we got $2,500 worth of supplies for the veterans home in Temple, and we also raised money for veterans out there having trouble with paying a utility bill.
“There’s organizations out there to help, but the problem is nobody knows about them. So events like this really help us. We found other organizations that said they want to help us get in contact with people who need help. That’s what it’s all about.”
Operation Stand Down has another event scheduled for Sept. 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The 10th annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage is to offer all homeless a free hot meal, haircut, medical screenings, new clothes and shoes, and access to other resources.
