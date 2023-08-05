COPPERAS COVE – Military veterans from Killeen, Copperas Cove and beyond were celebrated Saturday during Operation Stand Down Central Texas’ inaugural Vet-Fest at City Park in Copperas Cove.

On another blazing hot summer day, 41 vendors and organizations set up covered booths to showcase their goods and services, along with seven food trucks, and a variety of live entertainment performances. One of the organizations in attendance was the Killeen Heights Vet Center, a part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs located in Harker Heights.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.