FORT HOOD — Col. David W. Gardner, commander of the U.S. Army Operational Test Command, will be promoted to brigadier general at its headquarters Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Gardner took the reins of OTC July 30, 2020, as the unit’s 30th commander.
Gardner graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has served in a variety of maneuver assignments.
He holds a bachelor’s in physics and masters degrees from Harvard University, National Defense University and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
From 1995-1998, he served in the 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. He was then assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division (Mechanized) where he commanded in Kosovo and in the invasion of Iraq. Gardner commanded the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment and deployed the unit to Afghanistan in 2012 under the 1st Infantry Division in Regional Command-East. His most recent assignment was commander, Operations Group, Joint Readiness Training Center.
