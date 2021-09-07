A viral Facebook photo of a roach painted into a wall purported to be in Fort Hood Family Housing is definitely not actually in any housing on post, Fort Hood officials said Tuesday.
The post, originally posted as a joke in the What’s happening in Killeen/Fort Hood Facebook group and shared by U.S. Army W.T.F! moments Facebook page, had thousands of likes, shares and comments, none of which actually implied that the photo was legitimately in post housing.
The photo was originally posted on Twitter under the user name @chelzzyeah and never mentioned Fort Hood, said Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Crisp, III Corps spokesman.
“Keep in mind, it is easy to repurpose any image and attach it to a locale at the expense of laughs and reputation damage,” Crisp said via email on Tuesday. “That appears to be the case here, which is quite unfortunate considering the tremendous strides Fort Hood is making to improve all quality of life services on the installation, to include the $420 million earmarked for Fort Hood housing construction and improvement.
“Baseless social media stunts posted for fun at the expense of Fort Hood is again, unfortunate and detrimental to all the great work happening on the installation every day. Quality housing for our soldiers and families is something our leaders and community partners care deeply about.”
The U.S. Army W.T.F! moments Facebook page, which has 1.4 million followers, shared the post of the painted roach Monday after someone posted it on the What’s happening in Killeen/Fort Hood Facebook group, falsely indicating was from post housing.
Of the thousands of comments made on the post, the majority seemed to understand that it was intended to be a joke. Other than comparing the pose the roach was caught in to the Warner Brothers dancing frog or the dancing alien in the movie “Spaceballs,” the most common thread was “Not my job award for 2021.”
