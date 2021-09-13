FORT HOOD — The portion of Battalion Avenue on Fort Hood between the 1st Cavalry Division and T.J. Mills Boulevard was renamed to Legends Way on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood’s Facebook page.
The stretch of road primarily fields units belonging to the 1st Cavalry Division, which officially turned 100 on Monday. The name is meant to honor the division’s Medal of Honor recipients who “Lived the Legend.”
An official ceremony unveiling the name change has yet to be determined, according to a division spokesman.
