FORT HOOD — The Energy Resiliency Readiness Exercise on Fort Hood began promptly at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to last until no later than 8 o’clock tonight, although officials are aiming to restore power at 4 p.m. today.
This exercise is a Department of Defense directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical missions on the installation, according to a Fort Hood release updating the public on the progress of the exercise. This full-scale exercise cut electrical power to nearly the entire installation, excepting Robert Gray Army Airfield, which shares responsibilities with the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Officials on Fort Hood hope to accomplish the exercise within eight hours, said Col. Chad Foster, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood commander.
In addition to the main cantonment office buildings, power was cut to all 12 Fort Hood Family Housing villages. Food trucks and field dining tents were set up to ensure soldiers who would normally use the dining facilities were still able to eat.
Within minutes of the exercise beginning, backup power was restored to critical areas on post, such as the emergency nerve center at the III Corps headquarters where personnel from the various agencies on post coordinate efforts during an emergency. Minutes later, the first kink in the exercise was thrown in when the fire alarm went off in the headquarters building due to the lack of power.
Despite the lack of power, soldiers continued about their day as normal, such as working on vehicles in the motor pools or training in the field or at firing ranges, said Foster. “Training is going to continue, the Army continues regardless of weather or conditions.”
