A public memorial for Spc. Vanessa Guillen is scheduled to begin at noon today at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Houston, where Guillen went to high school.
It will be open to the public and streamed online on the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced at the memorial, according to the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.
Residents can visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/vanessa-guillen-9257378 to send the family a message, a letter, flowers and more.
A private burial service will be held Saturday evening in Houston.
The schedule of the memorial service is as follows:
10:50 a.m. - Veterans Memorial Cruise
Noon - Open Memorial Service
12:30 p.m. - Prayer
1 p.m. - Praise
2 p.m. - Announcements
2:30 p.m. - Testimonials
3 p.m. - Divine Mercy
3:40 p.m. - Testimonials
5 p.m. - Break
5:30 p.m. - Living Rosary
6:30 p.m. - Obsequies
7 p.m. - Guillen Family
7:20 p.m. - Praise
8 p.m. - Exit
Guillen, 20, was found dead in late June in eastern Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody facing federal charges.
Prior to her being reported missing, Guillen had told her family she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed soldier at Fort Hood.
AnaLuisa Tapia, a local resident who has been organizing weekly protests in Killeen will be in Houston for the memorial today.
"We made a commitment to be by their side every step of the way and even though this is very heartfelt and a tough situation and a tough moment, that is the LULAC promise to be by their side," said Tapia, a district director for League of United Latin American Citizens.
She added that around 20 Killeen residents are heading to the memorial.
Tapia also said that because of the memorial and funeral this weekend, there will be no protest in Killeen today and the nationwide vigil that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Aug. 21.
The protest on Aug. 21 will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and the vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at 1104 W. Rancier Ave. in Killeen, according to Tapia.
