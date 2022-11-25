It may rain, but that won’t stop organizers and volunteers from laying thousands of wreaths Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
“Rain or Shine we will lay the wreaths!! Just as our military can not choose the weather they fought for our country,” event organizer and founder Jean Shine said in a text to the Herald. “All parking will be at A&M park and ride.”
Volunteers are invited to assist with the annual event to lay holiday wreathes on each grave at the veterans cemetery in south Killeen at 10 a.m.
Organizers said volunteers should park at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen, and shuttle buses will be available from 8 a.m. to noon to take visitors to and from the cemetery.
The public is encouraged to participate.
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Hood, will speak at Saturday’s ceremony and place the first wreath at the base of the fallen soldier monument in the cemetery.
Family members of those buried or interred at the cemetery will be afforded an opportunity to lay their wreaths first before other volunteers are allowed to.
Motorcyclists may participate in the wreath escort to the cemetery, according to organizers. Riders should meet at 7 a.m. Saturday at Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive.
