wreaths

Wreaths rest against graves of veterans and their family members at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in south Killeen.

 Herald | File

It may rain, but that won’t stop organizers and volunteers from laying thousands of wreaths Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

“Rain or Shine we will lay the wreaths!! Just as our military can not choose the weather they fought for our country,” event organizer and founder Jean Shine said in a text to the Herald. “All parking will be at A&M park and ride.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.