The Fort Hood Residents Recycle Responsibly Program, known as R3P, is officially in the swing of things as the first home pickups and delivery to the Fort Hood Recycle Center occurred Tuesday.
Over 280 blue bins, provided by Fort Hood Family Housing, can be found across the installation. This new program, which has more than 500 residents signed up, focuses on the ease that residents have by having a single stream program while maintaining that contaminants are kept out of the blue recycle bin.
