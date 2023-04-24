Central Texas College (CTC) is currently holding registration for the summer semester at its Fort Hood site. The eight-week semester runs June 5 through July 28. The registration deadline for active duty military personnel using ArmyIgnitED is May 29 while civilians can register using CTC’s Eagle Self-Service through June 4.
Numerous core and elective classes are offered in different programs such as business administration, communications, hospitality/culinary arts, social and behavioral science, mathematics and science. Classes are offered in a blended format combining both face-to-face classroom and online components. Daytime, evening, weekend and unit classes are available.
Students at the Fort Hood site also have the option to enroll in several “linked” courses which combines two courses taught by the same instructor in a blended format. Students will take two classes and receive six credit hours upon successful completion. The summer linked courses are Composition I/United States History I (English1301/History 1301), Composition II/United States History II (English 1302/History 1032) and Federal Government/Texas Government (Government 2305/Government 2306).
Registration is available at the Fort Hood site, Building 3201, 72nd St., Monday thought Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and at the Education Services Division, SDC, Building 33009, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. Classes will be conducted at Buildings 3200/3201 on 72nd Street and at the Culinary Arts Center (CTC Bldg. 335) on 31st Street.
For assistance, students can call CTC at 254-526-1906.
