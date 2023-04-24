EDUCATION Graphic

Central Texas College (CTC) is currently holding registration for the summer semester at its Fort Hood site. The eight-week semester runs June 5 through July 28. The registration deadline for active duty military personnel using ArmyIgnitED is May 29 while civilians can register using CTC’s Eagle Self-Service through June 4.

Numerous core and elective classes are offered in different programs such as business administration, communications, hospitality/culinary arts, social and behavioral science, mathematics and science. Classes are offered in a blended format combining both face-to-face classroom and online components. Daytime, evening, weekend and unit classes are available.

