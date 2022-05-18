A funeral service with military honors for former Army Spc. Daniel George Hegarty was announced recently as an “unaccompanied veteran” — meaning no family members were expected to attend.
However, after the Herald wrote an article last week about the funeral service — in which officials asked Central Texas residents to attend so the Army veteran would not be buried alone — the news reached some of his relatives who live nearly 500 miles from Killeen.
“My sister found your article about the burial of Army veteran Daniel Hegarty,” said Hegarty’s niece, Glenda Smallwood, of Conway, Arkansas. “He is my mom’s brother.”
The sister, Cindy Mosley of Heber Springs, Arkansas, regularly checks the internet, looking for family members. She happened to see the online article Tuesday and immediately texted Smallwood who, in turn, broke the news to her mom, Rosemary Hegarty Sutton, about noon and the family packed up and drove to be at the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Hegarty’s brother Mike “Ray” Hegarty and his wife, Mary Hegarty, also made the trip travelling all night to be in Killeen.
According to military records, Daniel Hegarty served in the Army from July 1975 to July 1978. He served in Germany during his time in the Army, according to his brother.
“He had his demons, but he loved his mom and dad,” Ray Hegarty said. “He was always good to his nieces and nephews when we saw him. I am so glad to see so many people turned out for him today.”
Wednesday’s ceremony was attended by more than 50 people, most of whom did not know Daniel Hegarty, including local veterans, soldiers and others.
Although Daniel Hegarty had separated himself from the family in 2005, his brother and sister said they knew he had been staying in the Bell County area.
In a followup email, Smallwood wrote, “Thank you ...Without your article, my family would not have known about his passing. Thank you for that. My mom and uncle will have closure.”
Marc George, chapter president of a local Christian motorcycle association that attended the funeral service, offered words of comfort to those who gathered.
“Thank you to all of you for coming out in force for a total stranger,” George said. “Today, Daniel is our brother, we are all brothers and sisters of a fallen veteran who served his country.”
The family said they planned to visit the Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple, where they understood Daniel Hegarty was a recent patient. They said they want to speak with officials who may have more information their relative.
The Texas Veterans Land Board, which runs the local veterans cemetery, works with local communities and veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.
