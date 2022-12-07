Pearl Harbor

This archived photo from the National World War II Museum shows the United States Ship West Virginia during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, by Japan on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship was sunk and more than 100 crewmembers lost. It was salvaged and repaired for additional duty in 1943.

 Courtesy

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

According to history.com, Japan had intended to declare war on the U.S. before the attack, but the message was delayed, so the government in Washington, D.C., did not find out until the 90-minute attack was in progress.

