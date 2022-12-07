Shortly before 8 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
According to history.com, Japan had intended to declare war on the U.S. before the attack, but the message was delayed, so the government in Washington, D.C., did not find out until the 90-minute attack was in progress.
The attack was a gamble to cripple the American naval fleet in the Pacific. Fifteen minutes into the surprise attack, the battleship USS Arizona exploded. In all, 2,403 Americans lost their lives, 68 of them civilians. A total of 19 ships were damaged or destroyed, along with 169 aircraft.
On the 81st anniversary of “the day that will live in infamy,” we remember those who lost their lives that day and those who fought the first battle of U.S. involvement in World War II.
Read more about the attack and a 9-year-old’s quest to keep their memories alive in today’s Sarge’s Corner, Page 4 in the Fort Hood Herald.
