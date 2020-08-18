GATESVILLE — Congressman Roger Williams, R-Austin, held a news conference early Tuesday afternoon, discussing a briefing he had at Fort Hood and responses to COVID-19 aid to Coryell County.
Joining Williams was Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, County Judge Roger Miller and Coryell Memorial Healthcare System CEO David Byrom.
“I just left a great day at a great place,” said Williams, referring to Fort Hood.
“As you can imagine, there were a lot of important things on the agenda. It’s has been the greatest honor to deliver hundreds of millions to constructing a new barracks, and a runway,” he said about ongoing Fort Hood projects. “Nothing made my heart swell with pride more than seeing 1st Cavalry to be the first to receive the newest version of the Abrams tanks.”
Another topic that was discussed by Williams at the briefing was the ongoing investigations at Fort Hood.
“No solider should have to fear for his or her life in our military installations,” he said. “Since the tragic news of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, disappearance and her death. I have supported the multiple investigations for the actions and conduct of the leadership on Fort Hood. My prayers are with her family and the community as we continue to mourn the devastating loss of a true American soldier and we seek the person responsible for this horrific act to justice.”
Williams said soldiers who come to Fort Hood should be free of harassment and the things that go with it,
“We certainly need to be clear about the issue,” he said, “Transparency is very important on the issue. We sometimes look at the military at a different level but the military is just people, men and women, and they are just like us and I think society is changing and it needs to be directed accordingly. Our work is far from done.”
Williams said he has not looked at the proposed #IAmVanessaGuillen bill — which aims to allow soldiers to report sexual assault and harassment claims to officials outside their chain of command — but plans to react accordingly.
During the news conference, Williams said he has been proud to fight to deliver needed resources for frontline workers in health care to fight COVID-19 in Coryell County.
“I am proud to have provided housing resources and needed infrastructure for residents affected by the pandemic,” he said, “We knew that Congress needed to act immediately if we were going to prevent a collapse and that is why I helped pass the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act in March to provide direct relief to Texans and keep our economy afloat.”
According to Williams, the CARES Act included aid to Coryell County.
“$84,217 was for Coryell Memorial Healthcare System,” he said. “$45,217 for the Copperas Cove Housing Authority and $27,873 for the Gatesville Housing Authority. I was able to partner with local officials here in the 25th District in order to ensure they have the aid and support needed to continue serving our community.”
