Clements/Parsons Elementary third grade teacher Alexandria Nixon in Copperas Cove also serves as a U.S. Navy petty officer first class in the reserve unit at Fort Worth.

COPPERAS COVE — U. S. Navy reservist Alexandria Nixon is the training leading petty officer for a unit comprised of 200 officers and enlisted personnel. The E-6 imagery intelligence specialist is using the discipline, personnel management, analytical and social interaction skills learned in the military to her third grade reading/language arts classroom at Clements/Parsons Elementary in Copperas Cove.

“Mrs. Nixon is a first-year teacher who is dedicated to her students and campus and has taken the challenge of teaching head-on,” Principal Jennifer Maples said. “She is receptive to any and all feedback and is continuously looking for ways to grow.”

