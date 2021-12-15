Area residents are invited to attend the military burial service of an Army veteran who is not expected to have any family present when he is buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery next week.
The burial for Josef Benacan, who served in the Army from Jan. 12, 1953 to Dec. 9, 1960, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the veterans cemetery in Killeen, 11463 State Highway 195.
“The staff here at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery would like to invite all who wish to attend the military burial service for Josef Benacan, a United States Army Veteran,” according to cemetery officials. “Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen ... has coordinated with the military service branch to ensure Mr. Benacan will receive military honors.”
