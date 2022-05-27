A well-known retired Army first sergeant in the Killeen-Fort Hood veterans community has died.
Eddie Bell Sr., a Copperas Cove resident who served in combat in Vietnam and faced racism in the ranks and other challenges during his 27 years in the Army, died Wednesday in Copperas Cove at age 74.
Services are pending with Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home.
Bell used the harsh lessons he learned growing up in a segregated 1950s-60s deep South as motivation to escape his stifling environment and make his mark in the world.
He was born and raised in Mobile, Ala., where he graduated from an all-black high school in 1966. He had no plans growing up to join the military, but eventually decided becoming a soldier was the best bet for improving his life.
“We’re talking about the time of Dr. Martin Luther King, freedom marches, rights for others,” Bell said in an interview last year with the Herald. “I grew up in an era where you live on one side of the tracks; I live on the other side of the tracks. You stay over there, and I’ll stay over here.”
After joining the Army and being stationed in Germany, Bell got orders to report for combat duty in Vietnam (1968-69). After that one-year tour, he decided to get out of the Army and headed back home to Mobile, where he worked a series of unsatisfying jobs that began to make a career in the military again seem like a better option.
“Now (after leaving the service) I have a background in electronics, but I still couldn’t even get a job doing that. Bouncing from job to job — roofing, soil testing, asphalt, concrete, construction — the guy at the employment office told me, ‘Let me tell you something. If you want to get a job doing this thing that you learned in the military, you need to leave here and go to New York or California.’
“I wasn’t getting anywhere, and I just decided, ‘You know what? This is not working.’ I couldn’t take it anymore, so I went back in … I lost two stripes and never looked back.”
An E-5 (sergeant) when he got out, Bell re-enlisted as an E-3 (private first class) and had to attend basic training again, this time at Fort Jackson, S.C.
By this time, things in the Army were slowly starting to change and Bell enjoyed a career that lasted 27 years, six months, and 13 days, and included a stint at Fort Hood, where he served in the 1st Cavalry Division.
“The color spectrum across the military had changed,” Bell said. “You began to see more Black officers; noncommissioned officers. There were a few flare-ups here and there, but we took care of them. Also, I began to get enough rank on my collar that you weren’t going to do a whole lot to me — not like when I was coming up as a private, because you had no power; you were at the mercy of the system.
“Now, I was part of the system, so I could deal with it a little bit better.
“I don’t understand these things going on at Fort Hood today. We had issues back in the day, but in my world (problems) would have been nipped in the bud real quick.
“Today in the military, people want to be individuals. They don’t want to be part of a team. The military is not an individual. I see people now who are loners. I don’t see ‘team’ anywhere, anymore.”
In 2015, he retired from a job with U.S. Africa Command and came back to Copperas Cove, where he had a home purchased during his stay at Fort Hood.
Since then, the father of three, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of one, and husband to Loretta for more than 50 years, kept busy as state president for the Korean War Veterans Association, a group he also served as national director for veterans affairs/veterans services. He was a state delegate for the Vietnam Veterans Association chapter 1000, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Military Order of the Cootie, Forty and Eight, and the Masons.
He was a constant sight at many veterans events in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
In last year’s interview, Bell said he looks back with great pride on his military service. He said the armed services — and the country — has made great strides over the past 50 to 60 years in terms of equal opportunity but there is still a ways to go.
“No doubt about it. I made that (early) decision to get out based on hostilities that were going on, but I endured it.”
Bell said Americans should be more united, and preferred to be called “American” rather than “African American.”
“I say it all the time. When I lived 23 years in Europe … even when I went to Africa, the Africans called me American. I thought that was very interesting — why do they know that and when I go home, they don’t know that? There’s something wrong with that,” he said last year.
“They don’t call me African American because I’m not African American. I’m an American. Why can’t I just be an American?” Bell said. “I fought for the flag, too.”
