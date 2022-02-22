The tensions with Russia over a possible impending invasion of Ukraine by Russia may have many in the Fort Hood area wondering of the possibility of war in the European theater, where more than 2,500 Fort Hood troops are currently deployed as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the U.S. mission to show solidarity with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and sent in “peacekeeping” troops into the region, President Joe Biden on Tuesday put further sanctions into place against Russian banks and elites in an effort to put a halt to a full-blown invasion of the nation bordering against the eastern line of NATO member nations.
But while the sanctions are good, they are nowhere near strong enough to stop Putin from doing what he wants, said retired Gen. James Thurman, a Salado resident who once commanded the 4th Infantry Division when it was located at Fort Hood.
“My thoughts on this is that we’re probably in the most dangerous period that we’ve been in in a long time in regards to Europe,” he said. “I mean, this guy (Putin) just attacked a sovereign country. So what’s the world going to do about that? That’s not acceptable. We’re committed to NATO, you heard the president, but I’d clamp it down on Russia and bring its economy to its knees.”
Thurman said that the nation needs to make sure it can back up whatever promises of sanctions are made.
“I think Putin, he’s enjoying the limelight right now,” he said. “Oil is near a hundred dollars a barrel, so he’s getting a lot of money off that, and I think we need to really lower the boom on them economically.
“This is a very dangerous time, and it’s probably more dangerous than what I’ve seen. I think in regard to the United States Army … We need to be prepared to go fight if we have to, particularly if we’re going to defend Article 5 (of NATO conventions).”
Article 5 provides that if a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the ally attacked.
“We have got to project strength from our country. I’m not one who argues for a war, especially not in Europe since we’ve fought two world wars over there,” Thurman said. “But we can never forget what happened in World War I and World War II and how easy it is for something to spark into a major conflict and escalate until it’s out of control.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor, a Harker Heights resident and former III Corps and Fort Hood commander, agreed that sanctions are the way to go for now.
“In terms of use of military force, I’m definitely not in favor of doing that in Ukraine,” he said. “In terms of putting a military force in NATO countries, we’re already doing that and the military leadership and the president may decide it’s necessary to put more within those NATO countries.”
Taylor, who commanded a battalion in Germany along the East/West German border during the Cold War, said it is a serious situation that the people currently over in Europe are working to resolve.
“I’d rather see it be resolved by diplomatic means than by military, but we may not be able to do that,” he said. “We don’t want any bloodshed any more than is absolutely necessary, on anybody’s part. I’m not just talking about American soldiers, but everybody’s.
“An awful lot of Russian soldiers are innocent, and they are there because this guy, a very evil man, sent them and they are doing what they are told to do,” Taylor said of Putin. “He’s a leader who doesn’t care about the lives of his soldiers.”
Getting involved in a ground war in Ukraine against Russia would be a bad idea anyway because neither the U.S. nor its NATO allies have the combat capacity to go up against Russian armor, said retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a Gatesville area resident and former III Corps and Fort Hood commander.
“The main thing is 20 years of doing wars in the Middle East at squad levels. Nobody has commanded large formations in a big fight in a long time,” he said. “I don’t believe you can do that without a hell of a lot of training, focus, and we have not done enough of that. Training to fight as a division takes a couple of years.”
The U.S. doesn’t even have the current sea or air capacity to move what assets we have currently if there was a need to move multiple divisions over to Europe, Funk said.
“We don’t have the resources to win those fights anymore. Could we rebuild it? Yeah. But it would take time,” he said. “This is not a guess. This is an estimate by someone who knows a little about this stuff. I’m guessing this is a five-year effort to really focus the Army to get two corps you could fight with.”
There are about 85,000 U.S. troops in Europe now, including the Fort Hood soldiers and other rotational units.
