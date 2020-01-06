'A more dangerous world': US killing triggers global alarm

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike, in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. The Pentagon said Thursday that the U.S. military has killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Taking out Iran’s top general was not only the right decision, but it was long overdue, according to some retired Army generals in the Fort Hood Area.

President Donald J. Trump on Thursday ordered a drone missile strike against Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, led by Iranian-supported militia groups. The president said Friday there was intelligence Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on American diplomats and soldiers and took the Iranian general out to prevent it.

