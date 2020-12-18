The final straw came when Staff Sgt. Ricketta Bryant, a single mother, was giving her daughter a bath.
“While bathing my 1-year-old daughter, a roach jumped in the tub with her,” said Bryant, who was stationed at Fort Hood earlier this year after previously being stationed in Germany.
That was one of many encounters with cockroaches at the family housing unit she was assigned to during the past few months in the Comanche III housing area on post.
She and her young daughter moved there in September, and quickly discovered the housing unit was infested with roaches.
“When I viewed the house I had seen a number of dead roaches, but thought maybe it was due to the vacancy of the home,” Bryant said in an email to the Herald.
Weeks later, however, the problems with roaches persisted.
She saw them crawling around her bedroom while going to bed at night. She saw them scatter when she turned the light on in the kitchen. She saw them crawling on the stove. She saw them on utensils in the kitchen drawer.
It got so bad “I received a call from Clear Creek Daycare to pick my daughter up because she had red bite marks on her arms and legs,” Bryant said. After a visit to the emergency room, they “told me she was bit by an unknown pest.”
After the roach took a dip in the bathtub with her daughter, Bryant said she knew it was time to leave.
Bryant said she had notified Fort Hood Family Housing — a private company owned by Australia-based Lendlease that manages the family housing on Fort Hood — about the roaches, but little was accomplished.
She said maintenance personnel from family housing came out at least twice to spray and put out roach traps, but the roach problem persisted. Bryant said she was not sure if the maintenance personnel were using over-the-counter pest control products or something stronger.
She also put in a request to Fort Hood Family Housing to move to another housing unit, but was denied by family housing.
Bryant said a representative of the housing management company told her she could either stay in the unit or move off post. So that’s what she did.
Bryant now rents a home in Killeen, and is thankfully roach free, but the cost of a deposit and rent has set her back more than $3,000. After moving into her new house earlier this month, Bryant said she will soon be earning housing allowance from the Army, but that won’t likely kick in until January.
After she had already had signed her new lease, someone else with Fort Hood Family Housing told her she could have moved to another unit in family housing, but it was too late by then, Bryant said.
She said her chain of command was supportive during the issue, and her first sergeant also went to Fort Hood Family Housing to try to work things out.
But now that she’s out of the unit, she wants the next person to know that there’s a potential for roaches in Fort Hood’s housing areas, specifically unit 52515-1, part of a duplex in the Comanche III housing area.
While Bryant said her neighbors in the housing area said they did not have roach problems, she said other Fort Hood housing residents she spoke to online said they’ve noticed similar problems.
After she posted photos of the roaches that were in her home on post to the “Welcome to Fort Hood, Texas” Facebook page, the post drew about 200 comments.
The Herald also sent questions to Fort Hood Family Housing about the issue.
Here is how they answered the questions:
What should a family on post do if they notice a roach problem in their family housing unit on post?
Residents who may be experiencing a pest control concern should contact the Fort Hood Family Housing maintenance department by phone or submit a service order through the resident portal or RentCafe app.
Who is responsible for getting rid of roach problems in post housing?
If a resident suspects they have a potential pest control issue in their home, they are encouraged to contact the Fort Hood Family Housing maintenance department. At that point, we can schedule a certified pest control technician to come out and thoroughly inspect the home and properly address.
Do they get a professional exterminator (such as Orkin) to do it, or do they do it themselves?
Fort Hood Family Housing provides in-house pest control services through certified pest control technicians. If a resident suspects they have a potential pest control issue in their home, they are encouraged to contact the Fort Hood Family Housing maintenance department so we can schedule a certified pest control technician to come out and thoroughly inspect the home and properly address.
If they do it themselves, what roach-killing products do they use? Are they store-bought or something else?
Fort Hood Family Housing is fully committed to the safety and well-being of all our residents. All pest control products are approved by the Fort Hood Environmental Division. To ensure potential pest control issues are handled properly, we ask residents to please contact the Fort Hood Family Housing maintenance department so we can schedule a certified pest control technician to come out and thoroughly inspect and address the home.
If roaches continue to be a problem in a home on post after attempts to exterminate them fail, can the soldier and their family move to another home on post? Why or why not?
Once all steps have been taken to mitigate a potential pest control issue, if a resident is still experiencing issues, they are encouraged to contact their community office to discuss next steps and options for relocation.
