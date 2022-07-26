U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood announced on Monday that a portion of North Nolan Road at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) would be closed from July 26 until Sept. 14 to replace a cattle guard.
A detour will be provided, but the garrison suggests those going to BLORA factor the closure into their travel plans. Access to BLORA will be maintained traveling east on North Nolan Road, but there will be no access when travelling from the west.
2 months to swap out a cattle guard? What the heck are they doing, assembling it out of Lincoln Logs???
