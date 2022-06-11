Over 20 runners and walkers hit the trail on Saturday morning as a part of a 5K put on by the Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association Genevieve Chapter 94 for Women Veterans Day.
“It’s a 5K! Aren’t we excited?” Angela Santos, the president of the chapter, said to the attendees before the 5K began at Lions Club Park in Killeen.
Also part of the event was the group giving two scholarships to two young women who are setting off for college: Meredith Schlafer and Brooklyn Crawley.
“My grandfather was in the military. Women veterans and things like that have always been super important to my family. So when the scholarship was available, I took the opportunity,” Schlafer said. Schlafer said that she has her eyes set on attending Texas Tech.
After a balloon release and a quick stretch, the group hit the trail. Some running like there was no tomorrow and some just taking a nice stroll.
According to a press release from the group, Women Veterans Day is observed on June 12. It marks the anniversary of the day when Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1948. The act allowed women to serve in the regular and reserve components of the U.S. military.
