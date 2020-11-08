SALADO – Salado resident Jim Reed, executive director of the Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG), flew Apache attack helicopters in the U.S. Army, and says piloting those powerful tank-killing machines sometimes got him into trouble on the ground.
“My wife will tell you that I used to drive like I flew,” Reed said.
“She used to always say, ‘Jim, this is not an Apache.’ It changes your perception. When you’re used to the speed and sensation and adrenaline of flying on the deck at night at a hundred miles an hour or more, then you get in your car and drive home, it seems real slow at 70 miles an hour.”
Reed, who grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., with a sister and two brothers, played football in high school, ran track, was a member of the marching band and sang in the choir. He went to the University of South Alabama on an Army ROTC scholarship, where he was a distinguished military graduate and thereby earned a regular Army commission.
“I graduated on May 22, 1985, and was commissioned the following day,” he said. “With everything we owned in a U-Haul, we drove from Mobile, Alabama, to Fort Rucker, and I reported for duty.”
Based on his finishing at the top of his flight school class, Reed was chosen to participate in a new program as the Army transitioned from Cobra helicopters to the new AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. He was one of only six recruits (lieutenants) designated to field the Apache at Fort Hood.
“In 1986, the Army was in the process of bringing the Apache helicopter on board,” Reed said. “The Apache was very high-tech – still is – and at that time, computers weren’t what they are today, and so the Army decided to come up with an experimental program. What they wanted to do was pick six of the Army’s newest aviators to see if it was possible for someone with very limited flight hours but a proven aptitude – you had to be number one in your flight class – to be able to handle going straight from flight school into the Apache.
“Up to that point, you had to have a lot of experience to be one of the first Apache pilots. You had to have over fifteen-hundred total (flying) hours, and some combat experience, because we had Vietnam veteran pilots at the time.
“They called us ‘the first turnaround class,’ because it was the first group that turned around directly from flight school and went to the Apache. Now, it’s commonplace, but we were the pilot group.”
Reed describes some of the intricacies of his Apache training at Fort Rucker, the Army’s primary flight training installation:
“You have to learn all about the aircraft, which is highly technical, and how to employ it, which is highly tactical. But you also had to learn how to fly at night with no lights, using a forward-looking infrared radar system.
“To teach you to trust that, you fly in the daylight hours, but what they do is they seal off the cockpit with a black curtain, and they call it ‘the bag.’
“The front seat pilot is the instructor pilot, and he’s sitting in the regular cockpit, so he can see it’s daylight. You’re sitting in the back, basically ‘in the bag,’ and you have to learn to fly the aircraft utilizing just the instrumentation the computer and the camera gives you – and that’s all projected onto your right eyeball.
“You have to fly using the infrared picture, and the computer puts certain flight instrumentation on top of that, so while you’re looking at that camera with your right eye, you’re (also) seeing your air speed, altitude, targeting, power settings of the aircraft, and all of the instrumentation.
“It’s a real challenge, because you have to learn to trust that picture you’re seeing, and it also causes some problems for you because the picture you’re seeing is actually 15 feet in front of you. That’s where the camera is. So when you look to the left – when you’re not in the bag, but flying normally – your left eye picks up the outside cues, and your right eye picks up what is 15 feet in front of you.
“When you look to the right, your left eye picks up the visual cues, but your vision crosses, because your right eye picks up what is 15 feet in front of the aircraft. Your left eye sees what is right there, but your right eye sees what is fifteen feet out to the left.
“You have to learn to disregard the information that your brain is used to getting from your eyesight, and a hundred percent trust what the helicopter system is telling you – and you’re doing this at 200 miles an hour, ten feet above the ground, at night.
“The Army was concerned as to whether someone with limited piloting time could handle that overload, and it turned out that you could.”
After his training, Reed reported to Fort Hood, which at that time was the only Army post with Apaches. He spent the rest of his five-year career with the 6th Air Cavalry Combat Brigade, preparing for war but never flying into combat.
He left the military as a captain after five years’ service, and returned to Alabama to attend graduate school at Auburn University.
“At that time, the Gulf War was going on, and although I was off active-duty, they did not know whether they were going to need me back. I was in the Reserves under hip-pocket orders to be ready to return, should they need me,” Reed said.
“My father-in-law was a professor at Auburn University, so I went to grad school there, so that if I had to go back into the military, my family would be near family. We had our second child at Auburn, and then I went to work for an engineering firm for a while, and ultimately returned to central Texas in 1993, to go to work for the Council of Governments.”
Although he was a combat pilot who never saw combat, Reed says he is proud of his military career, and particularly his historic role in helping field the Apache, one of the Army’s fiercest weapons that carries two crew members, a pilot and a gunner, with a combination of Hellfire anti-tank missiles and 70 mm rockets, and a 30 mm single-barrel, chain-driven autocannon.
“I always wanted to fly, and it was a tremendous honor, but also a tremendous challenge,” said Reed, a 57-year-old father of two who has been married to Lynette for 36 years. “To me, it was exhilarating. You’re in the most advanced helicopter in the world; you’re one of six lieutenants who is getting the opportunity to fly it. The last thing I wanted to do was be bad at it and fail.
“You had a lot to live up to. My first unit, the average amount of flight time was over three-thousand hours, and I came out of flight school with two hundred. So here I am, the lieutenant who is supposed to be platoon leader for these highly accomplished, best-of-the-best aviators – most of them combat veterans – and here I am coming in to lead them into battle.
“It is the highlight of my career and probably the thing I’m most proud of. In 1987, when an Apache flew over, people stopped. Even to this day, if you tell someone you’re an Apache pilot, that’s all they want to talk about. They want to know all about it, even though it was thirty years ago.
“I enjoyed the hours that I spent in the air. Did some aerial gunnery work up near Gatesville – shot a lot of rockets and a lot of 30 mm cannon rounds. That’s always fun.
“I was extremely fortunate. I served until the beginning of the Gulf War. A lot of guys that I trained, and trained with, went and fought that war.
“I went on terminal leave the day before Kuwait was invaded. I was the deployment officer for 6th Cav Brigade when I left the service, and so as a young captain I went on terminal leave, and the phone rang. They said, ‘You need to come down to the brigade headquarters. We need to understand some of these go-to-war plans that you were author of, because we may be going.’
“I was honored to be prepared to go, and I honor those who have gone and served during time of war. But I do consider myself blessed that I did not have to take on that challenge.”
