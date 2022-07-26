Two juveniles are being accused by Fort Hood investigators of multiple thefts and storing dozens of stolen items in an area of post housing.
On Tuesday, Fort Hood law enforcement officials “executed two search authorizations in the Comanche Housing areas. Those searches resulted in the apprehension of two juveniles positively linked to multiple thefts in the area, and the recovery of 36 pieces of reported stolen property,” according to a social media post by Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services Law Enforcement Division.
