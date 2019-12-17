MILITARY

The final version of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act passed the Senate on Tuesday and now heads to the president’s desk for signature, according to two Texas senators.

The bill will be bringing about $67 million in projects for Fort Hood and $400 million total in projects to the state of Texas. The Fort Hood projects include $16.5 million for a new central energy plant, $18.5 million for a new vehicle bridge and $32 million for a barracks.

