As Fort Hood officials and Killeen police look for missing a Fort Hood sergeant this week, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has sent a letter to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, concerned about local soldiers who turn up missing or dead.
“I write to express my deep concern regarding the frequency with which soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have died, disappeared, or fallen victim to criminal acts over the course of the last several months,” according to the letter dated Aug. 24.
Cornyn later thanks the office of McCarthy for being responsive to him and his office throughout the multiple investigations at Fort Hood this year, which includes the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guileen, a case that sparked nationwide headlines.
“I look forward to working with you to ensure the Army rapidly develops a strategy to address security concerns at Fort Hood and that Congress provides the resources necessary for its implementation,” the letter states, “A loss of even a single soldier is an unacceptable tragedy, and the painful events at Fort Hood this year have raised urgent concerns that our nation must address.”
The issue took another turn last week with the disappearance of Sgt. Elder Fernandes.
Fernandes, 23, was last seen by members of his unit on Aug. 17 at a residence in Killeen, according to Fort Hood. He did not report to work the following day as scheduled.
Fernandes is African American, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 133 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Army physical training shirt and shorts with black, orange and yellow athletic shoes.
Residents can contact the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Command Office at 254-287-2722, the Fort Hood military police desk at 254-287-4001 or contact their local police department.
