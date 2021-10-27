FORT HOOD — The Army’s top enlisted soldier visited Fort Hood on Wednesday to see how his enlisted troops are holding up and listen to any concerns they may have.
The visit was part of a regularly scheduled trip by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston to visit troops at several Army installations. Grinston held three “sensing sessions” with the Fort Hood soldiers to find out what is going right and what needs improvement to ensure soldiers were taken care of.
“I ask them two questions — we go all the way around on what’s good. We only talk about positives in the beginning,” Grinston said. “The second question is, what do you see for yourself? I hear a lot of our soldiers saying, ‘our (noncommissioned officers) care about us, our leaders care about us. They want to be engaged, they want to know about us. They actually do care.”
The sergeant major of the Army said what he hears really needs to be worked on is training and time management, primarily at the smaller unit level. To correct that, a unit on Fort Hood has been testing an app in development called “This Is My Squad.” The app is being designed to allow small unit leaders such as team and squad leaders to better manage their troops training and time management while improving communications between leaders and their soldiers.
“We started that at Fort Hood with only one battalion. We’ve had these things for all the other leaders,” he said. “But as a squad leader, this helps manage their time. It comes with a calendar, it comes with a chat room, and you can say ‘here’s the task for the day.’ You can assign tasks to the soldiers so they shouldn’t find out at the last minute they, say, have a briefing up at the headquarters.”
Grinston also visited the battalion testing the app to get feedback on what worked, what didn’t and how the soldiers would like to see the app improved. He is set to meet with the developers of the app in Austin Thursday to go over the soldier feedback to refine the app before releasing it Army wide.
