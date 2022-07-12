FORT HOOD — The former command sergeant major of a Patriot air defense artillery battalion at Fort Hood has been demoted, fired and is headed to jail after pleading guilty to criminal charges that stemmed from an affair with a subordinate soldier last year, according to a Military Times article.
Sgt. Maj. Tomas Barrios was the senior enlisted advisor of 4th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Regiment, 65th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at the time of the affair. He was relieved of his position and sentenced June 28 to 60 days’ confinement and a reduction in rank to master sergeant. The article, published online Friday by Military Times, noted that the plea deal at his court martial will probably still allow him to retire.
The article was a follow up to an April 18 Army Times article about Barrios’ scheduled court-martial. Fort Hood’s top command unit, III Corps, confirmed to the Military Times that Barrios pleaded guilty June 28 to one specification of fraternization, two false official statements and one specification of adultery. The relationship was with an unnamed corporal.
Both articles were listed in the “Early Bird Brief,” a daily wrap up of articles from around the world that impact the U.S. military put out Monday through Friday by the Department of Defense.
The Herald requested confirmation from III Corps both Monday and Tuesday of the court-martial and requested a statement from the air defense brigade, but did not receive a response.
In both the Military Times and Army Times articles, “III Corps officials” responded to requests for information.
