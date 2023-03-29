A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the cover-up of the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen is set to be sentenced next week; however, the hearing could be delayed if a federal judge approves a motion to postpone the hearing.
Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Nov. 29, 2022, and pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and making a false statement or representation.
Aguilar was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Guillen on April 22, 2020.
A sentencing hearing was set for 9 a.m. on April 5, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, at the federal courthouse in Waco. On March 22, Aguilar’s defense attorneys filed a motion for a continuance, asking the judge to postpone the sentencing “until a date agreed upon by the parties and this court, not to extend beyond August of 2023,” according to the two-page motion.
U.S. prosecutors disagree with the idea of a continuance.
“Defense counsel conferred with the government in this matter and was informed the U.S. objects to this continuance,” according to the motion.
The reason given for the request is the unavailability of a witness who is set to testify for Aguilar at the sentencing hearing.
“In support of the defendant’s allocution, (defense counsel) retained an expert psychiatric witness to testify at the sentencing hearing,” according to the March 22 motion. “More than 30 days prior to the sentencing hearing, on or around March 3, (defense counsel) notified the U.S. that the defendant’s expert witness would be unavailable to testify on April 5, and that a continuance would be necessary. Counsel will be unable to adequately represent and defend Ms. Aguilar at sentencing without the expertise of the retained witness.”
A judge has not yet ruled on the defense’s motion.
If the sentencing judge imposes maximum consecutive sentences, Aguilar would be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, Manske said, at the November hearing. A judge also could impose fines and restitution as part of the plea agreement.
Guillen, of Houston, joined the Army in 2018, right out of high school, and was stationed at Fort Hood. Her family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Army, alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted while stationed at the post.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police. Army investigators said Robinson used a hammer to kill Guillen in a Fort Hood arms room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.