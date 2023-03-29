Guillen composite photos

Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen, left, was killed by fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, right, according to Army investigators. Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, center, is accused of helping Robinson hide Guillen’s body.

 Courtesy photos

A Killeen woman who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the cover-up of the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen is set to be sentenced next week; however, the hearing could be delayed if a federal judge approves a motion to postpone the hearing.

Cecily Aguilar, 24, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Nov. 29, 2022, and pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and making a false statement or representation.

Cecily Anne Aguilar

Cecily Anne Aguilar 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.