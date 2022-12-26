Service members stationed at Fort Hood will see a small basic housing allowance increase at the beginning of the new year.
The rates will increase an average of 12.1 percent Department of Defense-wide when it takes effect on Jan. 1, according to defense.gov. An estimated $26.8 billion will be paid to approximately one million service members, with the significant increase in average BAH rates being reflective of the unique market conditions experienced across many locations nationwide over the past year.
