Whether it is a sign on a Texas highway pointing directions to one of the largest military installations in the world or the welcome signs at each of the post’s gates, the name “Fort Hood” has now been replaced by “Fort Cavazos.”
In recent weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation began replacing the signs along Texas roadways in anticipation of Tuesday’s ceremony to change the name of the post in compliance with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The annual bill, which funds the military, mandated all military installations, buildings and locations named after either Confederate troops or battles be renamed to help placate the racial unrest caused after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
