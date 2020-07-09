On a hot, sunny Thursday evening in Killeen, six veterans were honored and awarded quilts from TX Patriotic Piecemakers, a local group of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation, at the Nov. 5, 2009, Memorial in Killeen.
Of the awardees, one was from the Korea and Vietnam eras, two were from the Vietnam era, one was from the Desert Storm and Iraq/Afghanistan eras and two were from the Iraq/Afghanistan era.
The recipients were: Edward Smith, Herald Burke, Klaus Adam, Staff Sgt. Jarrett Salter, Kent Robinson and Staff Sgt. Max Constant.
Stacy Clady, leader of the Patriotic Piecemakers, which makes the quilts, said awarding a quilt is special to the veterans.
“To have that quilt, it’s just a tangible thing for them to hold onto and to look at and to see that, ‘Wait, someone is thinking about me; someone does care,’” Clady said via phone Thursday before the ceremony. “So I think it really benefits the veteran.”
All of the veterans appreciated receiving the quilts, and all of them said it was a surprise.
“It’s great to know that we’re not forgotten,” Burke said.
The 30-year Korean War and Vietnam War veteran said he plans on using the quilt when it gets colder.
“That sucker’s going to be used,” he said. “It’s very near and dear to me.”
Smith, a helicopter pilot who served two tours in Vietnam, said it was nice to get some recognition.
“You know, since we didn’t get any kind of recognition when we came back from Vietnam, between the recognition ceremony out there at Fort Hood (May 2012), (and) this, it means a lot,” Smith said.
Robinson, a veteran of more than 19 years in two branches of the military, said he was told Thursday morning to show up at the memorial for the event Thursday night. He said all he knew was that he was receiving an award.
“It shows that fellow Americans, your community, your friends and family, remember, and they appreciate what you’ve done,” he said.
Clady explained the process of awarding a quilt. Someone makes a request on the website, and that request goes to the national level for consideration. From there, it goes to the state level, then is referred to the local group, which schedules awarding of the quilt from there.
Clady said she’s been doing Quilts of Valor since March 2017, she first awarded a quilt to a veteran in June 2017. Since then, TX Patriotic Piecemakers has awarded around 350 quilts.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization that began in 2003. According to the foundation’s website, qovf.org, the first quilt was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in the District of Columbia to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq.
For more information on the foundation, or to contact a local chapter to volunteer, visit qovf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.