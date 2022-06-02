Six years have passed since eight Fort Hood soldiers and one West Point cadet died in a tragic training accident at Owl Creek.
On June 2, 2016, nine victims died when their 2.5-ton light medium tactical vehicle was swept away and overturned in a flash flood while they were driving through a low-water crossing at Owl Creek, a Fort Hood training area. Only three soldiers survived.
Those who perished in the accident were Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Spc. Christine Faith Armstrong, 27, of Twentynine Palms, California; Florida residents Pfc. Brandon Austin Banner, 22, of Milton, and Pfc. Zachery Nathaniel Fuller, 23, of Palmetto; Pvt. Isaac Lee Deleon, 19, of San Angelo, Texas; Pvt. Eddy Raelaurin Gates, 20, of Dunn, North Carolina; Jersey City native, Pvt. Tysheena Lynette James, 21; Spc. Yingming Sun, 25, of Monterey Park, California; and Cadet Mitchell Alexander Winey, of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, who was from Indiana.
An Army unit investigation completed in the months following the Owl Creek deaths placed the majority of the blame on deceased Staff Sgt. Miguel Colonvazquez, something his widow, Ngo Pham, six years later, still contests.
Colonvazquez’ friends — some of whom were accident survivors — and family have told FME News Service he was in no way responsible.
A second investigative report offered few answers for the victims’ families as all 14 pages of the report were heavily redacted.
