A Bell County judge this week decided to reduce the bond of a Florida man accused of raping a woman at a Killeen apartment complex pool more than four and a half years ago.
After hearing arguments, Judge John Gauntt reduced one bond that had been set for Steven E. Swearingen III, in an unindicted sexual assault charge, from $50,000, to $10,000. Gauntt left the bond the same for a sexual assault case that has been before a grand jury, but he indicated that he might reconsider reducing the $50,000 bond once he has more information.
Prior to the remote hearing, Swearingen, 24, of Homestead, Florida, was held on bonds totaling $100,000. As of Thursday, his bonds totaled $60,000, on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault, although the state’s prosecutor indicated during the hearing that there will not be a prosecution of one of those cases after a military court found Swearingen not guilty.
The accusation
Swearingen has been accused of sexually assaulting two women on July 4, 2016, at the Summerlyn Apartments on East Rancier Avenue, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police arrested Swearingen in December of 2017 after he was accused of sexually assaulting two women in a pool at the apartment complex the year before. According to the arrest affidavit, Swearingen was in the pool when he allegedly began to grope a woman. After the woman told Swearingen to stop, he allegedly pulled off her bathing suit and raped her, police said.
The woman told police that Swearingen did not get off her until her friend got into the pool. Once the friend entered the pool, Swearingen allegedly left the first woman alone and sexually assaulted the second woman, police said.
Swearingen was an active-duty soldier at the time of the alleged assaults.
Military and civilian court prosecutions
He was prosecuted in military court last year for the alleged sexual assault of one of the victims, who was a member of the military.
After a trial, he was found guilty.
But that was not the end of the story.
On appeal, Swearingen was granted a new trial and subsequently was found not guilty by a military court-martial.
Swearingen’s defense attorney argued during a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday that his client’s case involves “special circumstances.”
“He’s been incarcerated since August, 2019, but he had previously been out on bond and lived up to those conditions,” said Zachary Boyd. “But then he was taken into custody because Fort Hood decided to prosecute him. He was tried and he was initially found guilty.”
Then something strange might have occurred.
“Between the finding of guilt and before sentencing, there was an incident in a bathroom at Fort Hood, when one of the alleged victims was overheard saying that she was ‘faking’ her testimony,” Boyd said. “He was found not guilty by a military court-martial of his peers, and here we have the exact same set of facts but a different alleged victim.”
The state’s prosecutor indicated that is not the whole story.
“I don’t know exactly what was said and what has been factually established,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane. “The evidence is the same but the presentation of evidence will be much different.”
Lane said the state is only prosecuting Swearingen for the allegations involving a civilian.
“We’re not seeking an indictment for the victim who was a member of the military, but she will be involved (in the prosecution regarding the civilian victim) as an ‘extraneous victim,’” she said.
Boyd asked the judge to consider a personal recognizance bond while awaiting trial on the charge, saying that Swearingen is married and would live with family members while out on bond.
“He’s patiently awaiting justice,” Boyd said.
Lane argued that the bond should stay the same.
“The victims are no longer local but I have kept in touch with them and they still have long-lasting reservations about him being out on bond,” she said. “Considering the type of case, a $100,000 bond is sufficient.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.