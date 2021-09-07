A Killeen man was arrested and charged in a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the 100 block of W. Elms Road.
Cpl. Nakealon Keunte Mosley, 24, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon, police said. Mosley is an active duty soldier assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, on Fort Hood, post officials confirmed.
The Killeen Police Department dispatched officers in reference to a shooting victim at 1:53 a.m. at a Killeen night club. The affidavit for arrest states that as the officers were on their way to the scene, they were advised that a gunshot victim was transported by private vehicle to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and was subsequently being airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in Temple.
According to the affidavit, witnesses at the scene identified Mosley as the shooter.
The witnesses stated that the victim, a woman, left the club and Mosley followed. While driving, the suspect pulled alongside the woman’s vehicle and fired several shots. Officers found multiple spent 9 mm shell casings at the site of the shooting and found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle the woman was in.
Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint was returned charging Mosley. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke issued a warrant for his arrest with bond set at $50,000.
Mosley was located and arrested and is currently in the Bell County Jail, KPD said in a news release on Tuesday.
The woman was shot in the head during the incident and underwent surgery. She is listed as stable in but in critical condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Pathetic and disgusting. This, unfortunately, seems to be the pathetic way of life in this area. Nothing but crime, shootings, beating people up. I've lived here mostly since year 2000 and it's just gone into nothing but an absolute sewer pit. It turns my stomach and makes me sick. As soon as my son is out on his own, I am leaving this gutter sludge of a city, and never looking back.
