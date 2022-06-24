A Fort Hood soldier was “seriously injured” during a training accident on a live-fire range at the post on Thursday, Army officials confirmed.
The trooper with Fort Hood’s 3rd Cavalry Regiment was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center “immediately following the accident at the range, and was transferred to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas, for further treatment,” Fort Hood officials said in a news release Friday afternoon after the Herald sent questions to the post about the training accident.
Fort Hood withheld the soldier’s name “at the request of the family,” according to the release.
A person who submitted a news tip to the Herald about the accident said a machine gun was being used in the training, but Fort Hood officials did not confirm that. Fort Hood officials did not identify the weapon being used.
“This was an unfortunate accident, and we are engaged with our Trooper and his family helping them get through this,” said Lt. Col. James Bithorn, commander of 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, said in the release. “Immediately following the accident, we ceased all range operations to assess the situation and begin the investigation. We thank the first responders for their swift action to provide the necessary medical care for our Trooper. We will continue supporting our Trooper and his family during his recovery.”
The soldier is in stable condition, and the investigation continues, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.