Higher rental housing costs and a nationwide housing shortage are causing a financial burden on many service members, so the Department of Defense is authorizing some troops a temporary housing allowance increase through the end of the year.
The temporary increase in Basic Allowance for Housing will go into effect on Saturday and end Dec. 31. There are 56 military housing areas in the nation authorized to apply for the increase, according to the Army News Service. There are only two areas in Texas — Lubbock and Waco.
Killeen was not named in the list.
Eligible troops must be able to certify they are incurring higher costs, according to a DOD announcement. Those who are eligible should expect an email outlining the certification process and instructions on how to apply. Unit administration offices will process applications.
The Lubbock and Waco Military Housing Areas are slated to receive a 10% increase for the duration.
The full list can be viewed at www.defensetravel.dod.mil/Docs/BAH_Temporary_Increase_Rates_Changes_Only.pdf.
