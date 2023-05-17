KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Dixon played football and basketball in high school and college before he joined the military, and he says those years of athletic training helped make him a success as a soldier.
“I liked that the military was full of discipline and organization. It was just like (being) on the sports teams I was on,” the 61-year-old Killeen resident said. “I’m not going to say I fell in love with the military, but I liked it. Sometimes, you know, I was like, hey, I’m ready to go (home). Just like everybody else in the military.
“I also liked the camaraderie, and I liked the people. That’s the best thing in the United States military — the people. I liked dealing with people from all over the country and getting to know them and working as a team.”
Dixon was born in Austin, Texas, and moved to Canton, Ohio, when he was seven years old. When he was 14, the family moved to San Antonio, where he graduated high school in 1979 and headed to Southern Methodist University in Dallas on a football scholarship. He moved to Bishop College for a while, and then returned to San Antonio.
“Things didn’t work out for me in Dallas, and so I came back to San Antonio and started playing basketball at St. Philip’s College,” Dixon said. “I played there for about a year, then I joined the military in 1984 — Oct. 2, 1984. I was 22 years old.
“I was married and had two kids, and I decided, hey, I’ve got to have medical stuff for these two kids. They’re not going to stay kids long … So I ended up joining the military and the rest was history.”
Basic training was at Fort McClellan, Alabama, followed by advanced individual training at Fort Gordon, Gerogia. Dixon says the transition to military life from the civilian world was fairly easy, and he enjoyed his advanced training as a “cable dog.”
“Basic training for me wasn’t hard,” he said. “I came from sports, so I was already disciplined, you know. I didn’t give anybody any problems … And I didn’t have to cut my mustache. I don’t know why. They just never said anything about my mustache.
“They never yelled at me. I don’t know why (but) they just never did. Like I said, I already had that structure and being disciplined, and just doing what I’m supposed to do and moving on.
“The only problem I had was learning to shoot. I’d never shot a gun before, and so that was new to me — shooting an M-16. Getting down and shooting was probably my hardest thing. It was hard, but after a while, even that became easy. I became an expert (marksman). That was it, really. I loved my MOS (military occupational specialty). I was what they called a cable dog. Wire installation. Then we moved on to fiber optics to computers. Learning how to splice fiber; setting up internet networks and switches.
“I can’t complain.”
After his AIT, Dixon was assigned to the 97th Signal Battalion in Mannheim, Germany, where he spent two years before coming back to the states and going to Fort Stewart, Georgia.
“In Mannheim, we were right in front of the prison. They used to tell us, ‘If you mess up, you ain’t got far to go,’” Dixon said, laughing. “‘Go ahead and mess up, we’ll just walk you over to the penitentiary. See that gate? We’ll walk you right over there.’”
All told, Dixon says he was assigned to 14 different duty stations during his career. Along with three tours at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), he served twice in Germany and Korea, once in Panama, once in Kuwait and once in Iraq. That was during the 2003 Iraq invasion that included 26 days of major combat operations, involving a combined force of U.S. troops, United Kingdom, Australia and Poland.
Dixon remembers:
“In the beginning, we did a lot of nothing. Sitting around waiting. I think we went to Camp New Jersey in Kuwait and got all our stuff together with 4th (Infantry Division). All our equipment was already over there. We did all our NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) training and everything, and on March 23, we headed up to Tikrit, Iraq, with the 4th Infantry Division.
“I was riding in a regular Humvee. We had to set up communications, so we were right behind them (the invading combat forces). It was like the 4th of July every minute. I saw shooting. I’m seeing burnt tanks along the way.
“It was not scary, but just being nervous. Not scared, but nervous. Once we got into Iraq, we had to set up communications around the perimeter. One of Saddam Hussein’s wife’s compound … The whole 4th Infantry Division fit in that one compound. That’s how big that compound was. I was stationed in Kuwait back in ’96 to ’97 when Saddam was acting up. Every three months, he was trying to send his forces up to invade Kuwait again. The military would come over there and show force, and he’d run on back. He’d always do it around Christmas (or) any holiday.”
When he got back to Fort Hood from the invasion, Dixon retired in 2004 and headed back overseas to work as a telecommunications contractor in Afghanistan, Moscow and Brazil. After that, he came back to Killeen, looking to get back to his first love — sports.
“I decided to go back to school,” he said. “I started at Central Texas College and then I moved on to the University of Maryland (online studies) and Bryan College. I have two (bachelor) degrees: One in political science and my second degree is in advanced personal training and exercise science.
“I started volunteering while I was in school, taking classes. One of my requirements was like a little intern thing at a school. I had to go in there and work with elementary, middle school, and high school. The coaches and the principal asked me if I could stay on and help them out, so I did that for, like, four years. Then, after I did that, I decided to open up my athletic training (facility), specializing in (training) quarterbacks.
“I did that in 2016. I was renting a little space (on Stan Schlueter Loop), and then I found a place over on Rancier, and the rest is history.”
Now, Dixon is owner of Just Throw It Texas, a gym and training program for young athletes. Billed as “a place for aspiring football players in Killeen, Harker Heights, and surrounding areas,” the indoor facility on West Rancier Avenue is designed primarily for youngsters ages seven to 20 to work on improving their quarterbacking skills, but Dixon also provides training designed to build improvement in other sports, as well.
Most likely, he will never get rich as a trainer, and that suits him just fine.
“I charge $25 a session, or $50 a week for three training sessions, but more of them have not paid than paid — and that’s OK,” Dixon said. “That’s why I’m here. I want to be the equalizer. I want to give them an opportunity. Whatever these kids come in and say they don’t have and need to play, I get it for them. I’ve spent all my own money on Gatorade, bats, shoes, cleats, gloves, mouthpieces.
“It’s a passion of mine. When I look at these kids, it was me when I was growing up. I didn’t grow up poor, but there were things I didn’t have. You can come here for any type of skills. I’ll train them in baseball, basketball, soccer, track … I do it all.”
Along with sports, he also encourages his kids to keep up with their academics, although maintaining certain grades is not a requirement to be part of his program.
“You don’t have to be an A student; you just have to be a good person,” Dixon said. “We also do educational things. I have computers back there, and when they come in and say, ‘I don’t have Internet at home.’ I tell them, ‘I do. You know where the computers is at. Let’s go.’
“I can’t say it about all of the athletes that have come through, but I can say this about the quarterbacks who come through here … Every one that has come through here and been with me at least four or five years, has gotten a college scholarship,” Dixon said. “Every one. I’m not saying a Division I (offer), but a college scholarship. Every single one.”
For more information on Dixon’s program, go to justthrowittx.com.
Looking back now at his decision to join the Army, Dixon says he might do things a little differently if given the chance, but overall, he is happy with the way his life has turned out.
“I wish I could have finished school and just gone straight into coaching,” said the father of three, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of one, who has been married to wife, Sally, for 38 years. “But like I say, my personal life wasn’t what I needed it to be. I needed a decent job, a decent income and a decent skill.
“After I talked to the recruiter and found that I qualified for communications, then basically it was a done deal. I said, well, I can go and learn a skill that I can then use in the civilian world. Then, I ended up liking the military and stayed 20 years.
“I can’t complain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.