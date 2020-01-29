Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, commander of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, talked about the readiness and future of his brigades at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Council luncheon on Wednesday.
Over 115 guests, including city officials and community members, took part in the event inside Warrior Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Chamber board member Peter Beronio was happy to welcome guest speaker Broadwater as a “senior leader with new eyes.”
Broadwater took command of the 1st Cavalry Division — Fort Hood’s largest unit with close to 20,000 troops — in October. According to the general, this was his first time at The Great Place.
“I want the community to know just how hard their 1st Cavalry division, their men and women, are working as a service to their nation,” Broadwater said. “It is extremely humbling to watch that in motion every day.”
During his presentation, Broadwater gave a glimpse into current and future events concerning his brigades.
“We are all over the globe right now,” he said.
According to Broadwater, the division’s 1st Brigade recently finished field training at Fort Hood. Some of the brigade’s training exercises were noticeable for the surrounding communities.
“If you haven’t seen them, you have probably heard them,” he said.
The division’s 2nd Brigade is currently deployed to European countries including Germany, Lithuania and Poland to build strong connections with allies. Broadwater said those troops — about 3,500 of them — are expected to return to Fort Hood in April.
While about 4,000 troops with 3rd Brigade are currently getting ready to return from a deployment in Korea, the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade is playing a supporting role in the Middle East, as well as taking part in domestic border and training missions.
“They are extremely busy doing that,” Broadwater said.
The Division Artillery Brigade has been supporting European missions and focusing on getting soldiers ready for the new Army Combat Fitness Test.
Broadwater also highlighted the new strategic readiness 1st Cavalry is trying to approach with being part of the Defender Europe 20. During the training exercise, a division-size combat force deploys to Europe to train with their allies on various assessments.
The equipment needed will be prepared and moved by the Sustainment Brigade.
“It is extremely important to understand the amount of work our soldiers do on a daily basis to get our equipment ready,” Broadwater said.
The different training missions, including the Warfighter Exercise and the Allied Spirit XI, will be conducted in Germany and Poland.
“Our opportunities as a division to be part of some of these larger upscale operations … enables us to not only get better at our readiness … but it will also help the Army learn,” Broadwater said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra appreciated the update on current and future missions.
“For a community like ours … it is always good to know what is going on,” he said.
Although many troops are currently deployed or in training, these factors do not directly influence businesses or the community, according to the mayor.
“It used to,” Segarra said. “Many years ago … we would feel it in the community because a lot of family members would leave as well and go home. But that hasn’t happened.”
The chamber’s next Military Relations Council Luncheon is scheduled for March 25 with retired Gen. Peter W. Chiarelli as the guest speaker.
