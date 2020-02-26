One U.S. soldier has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first official case of a U.S. Armed Forces member contracting the virus.
According to a statement released by the United States Forces Korea, a soldier stationed at Camp Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the official name of the coronavirus. The patient, a 23-year-old man, is currently under self-quarantine at his off-base home.
According to the statement, the soldier visited Camp Walker on Monday and was at Camp Carroll on Friday through Tuesday. USFK health professionals are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether any others may have been exposed.
USFK is implementing control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and remains at risk level "high" for USFK peninsula-wide as a prudent measure to protect the force.
