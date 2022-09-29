Suicide

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of military veterans who commit suicide has dropped from an average of 22 a day to 17. Not all agree with that estimate.

A report released on Sept. 17 says the number could be closer to 44 per day. America’s Warrior Partnership, a national suicide prevention nonprofit, in a joint study with the University of Alabama and Duke University, found that when factoring in unexplained or accidental deaths as well as county record-keeping mistakes, the suicide rate was 37% higher than the Department of Veterans Affairs estimated between 2014 to 2018.

