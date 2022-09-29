According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of military veterans who commit suicide has dropped from an average of 22 a day to 17. Not all agree with that estimate.
A report released on Sept. 17 says the number could be closer to 44 per day. America’s Warrior Partnership, a national suicide prevention nonprofit, in a joint study with the University of Alabama and Duke University, found that when factoring in unexplained or accidental deaths as well as county record-keeping mistakes, the suicide rate was 37% higher than the Department of Veterans Affairs estimated between 2014 to 2018.
Which means that more than 125,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001. The VA stated in its 2022 report that suicide was the second leading cause of death among veterans under the age of 45.
And the number of actual suicides, whether actively serving service members or veterans, is difficult to tell. The most recent data from the VA states that there were 6,146 veteran suicide deaths in 2020. According to stopsoldiersuicide.org, that makes 20 years in a row with more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year.
When it comes to active-duty service members, the number of suicides come pretty close. According to the most recent Department of Defense report on suicides, which covers January through March 2022, there were 70 suicides in the active components of the military, 18 in the reserve component, and 20 in the National Guard.
Suicide is never an answer to the problem, though, according to military leadership. Asking for help will always be OK.
“I call on leaders to continue making clear that there is no stigma associated with taking care of yourself and your family. We should strive to connect our soldiers with the necessary resources for their wellbeing,” said Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth, in response to a request by the Herald.
The Herald requested suicide statistics for Fort Hood going back to 2020, but the Department of the Army stated they would only respond through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, which the Herald submitted.
Fort Hood has not publicly stated how many local soldiers have died annually from suicide since 2016, when the Herald did a series of stories on the deaths. Fort Hood reported 13 suicide cases that year.
Since then, the Defense Department took over reporting and will only break down the number of suicides by branch of service and not by specific installation without a FOIA request.
Fort Hood did provide a response, however, by sending a link to a quote from Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander, from a Fort Hood Sentinel article about when he signed a suicide prevention proclamation Aug. 30 for suicide prevention month, which is September.
“We are aware of what we need to do as fellow human beings to help each other and make a difference in somebody’s life that may be going through something,” Foster said. “This proclamation is simply... reaffirming that commitment that we already have, but it’s also a dedication for ourselves to move forward and do even more. And that’s what this is really all about.”
Active-duty Army suicides by year
Source: Department of Defense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.